  Sony to launch first 4K OLED TV at CES?

Sony could be about to launch the world's first 4K OLED television at the world's largest consumer electronics show on Monday, according to sources.

If correct, the announcement could usurp LG's 55-inch OLED TV that has just gone on pre-order in South Korea to become belle of the ball at the show, beating others such as Samsung in offering the ultimate flagship TV.

OLED is a budding technology that many companies are only now taking advantage of in new TV sets. US tech site The Verge, citing sources, says Sony will show off the world's first 4K OLED TV at CES.

Last year, LG promised to release a 4K OLED television at some point in 2013, but didn't provided specific details of what, where, when or why. The company is set to show off more consumer-friendly 55-inch and 65-inch 4K televisions this week, albeit not OLED ones. Sony may just beat it in the 4K OLED race.

Sony's history with OLED goes back more than five years, with the company being the first to show off an 11-inch OLED screen in 2007. It went on market, but failted to really set the world on fire.

Sony has yet to jump into the OLED television game. At last year's CES, Samsung unveiled a 55-inch Super OLED television, which it claimed as "the world's largest commercialised OLED TV".

The LG 55-inch OLED TV (55EM9700) costs 1,100,000 Korean won, or around £6,300, and goes on sale in February in South Korea.

Sony told Pocket-lint in February of its commitment to OLED. If today's report proves to be correct, Sony is set to take another dive into the OLED pool with an even better, highly expensive, product.

Sony has a media event planned for 5pm PST on January 7, where Pocket-lint will be hands-on to deliver the latest news at it happens.

We'll keep you posted.