OLED is still an important technology to Sony

If there was any doubt about Sony's commitment to OLED then its most recent broadcast products should help to remove it. And while the company has been silent on the subject of consumer-level OLED, it is in the process of converting broadcasters to the system.

Broadcast is very different from most domestic applications, however. As the Sony engineer described it: with a home TV you tweak the settings to make the picture look its best; with broadcasting it's the other way around - you need a super-accurate panel, and then you adjust the cameras to provide the optimal picture.

Since CRT has all but vanished, even in professional circuits, the products offered by Sony's professional division have been LCD-based. This, it seems, is not a great alternative as LCDs suffer from various problems from poor black levels through to poor motion handling. OLED on the other hand has astonishing blacks and handles motion nearly as well - and sometimes better - than an old-school CRT.

When asked about the lifespan of OLED products, Sony told us that these new screens - one is 25 inches, the other is 17 inches - would last 30,000 hours. That compares with CRTs' fairly modest 25,000 hours. And, even though OLED changes over time, in terms of its colour performance, the monitor will adjust itself to compensate.

We also asked the company if the lifespan of OLED products would continue to improve, and it confirmed that the technology gets better, and more resilient with each passing year.

It may seem that this is all a touch irrelevant for general consumers, but Sony told us that all of this technology will eventually work its way down to domestic products. Who knows how long it will take, but it's encouraging that the company is still developing the products.

If you can't wait, Sony Broadcast will happily sell you one of these 25-inch monitors now. Assuming you've got the £25,000 asking price to hand.