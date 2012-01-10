  Sony HX8 Bravia TV tops 2012 range with massive Gorilla Glass screen

Sony has launched its 2012 Bravia lineup which delivers four new TVs; not only do they feature Sony's X-Reality, X-Reality PRO and 3D technology for some pretty detailed pictures, but the HX8 model gets a huge sheet of Gorilla Glass for a bezel-less look.

The models include the HX853, HX753, EX653 and the EX553.

Starting with the design-led HX853, there's a huge range of tech on board to keep even the most particular TV-tech head happy. It boasts X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR800Hz, Dynamic Edge LED with Local Dimming and is of course Full HD and 3D compatible; and being an internet TV has Wi-Fi built in. There are also 4x High speed 3D panels and true to its ambitions of having innovative design it features a monolithic aspect along with the aforementioned Gorilla Glass.

Similar in spec the HX753 gets most of the above, but with X-Reality rather than X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR400Hz the rest of the specifications are as above. Screen sizes for these two headliners come in at 55-, 46- and 40-inches, with the HX7 coming as a 36-incher as well.

The EX653 is the lowest spec Full HD TV in the lineup coming with X-Reality, Motionflow XR100Hz, Freeview HD and Built-in Wi-Fi. Bringing up the rear is the basic second-room model, the EX553, which has a slim design and is HD-ready.

No details of release or pricing, but we'll update story when we hear more.