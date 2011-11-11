  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sony TV news

Sony four screen plan to fight Apple TV threat

|
  Sony four screen plan to fight Apple TV threat

Sony is ready to take on Apple for living room supremacy using its four-screen strategy - that's according to the company's CEO Sir Howard Stringer.

"I'm up for the fight," said the Welsh-born boss. "I spent the last five years building a platform so I can compete against Steve Jobs. It's finished, and it's launching now."

Stringer's fight will be aided by the fact that Sony thinks it's cracked the four-screen setup - TV, PC, tablet and smartphone - and that the world is ready for a major shift in the methods that we use to consume our media.

"There's a tremendous amount of R&D going into a different kind of TV set," he said, also admitting that there was "no doubt" that Steve Jobs knew that a reinvention of the TV market was needed.

"That's what we're all looking for," said Mr. Stringer. "We can't continue selling TV sets [like the industry has been]. Every TV set we all make loses money."

And losing money is something Sony knows about - it's forecast that the Japanese giant will declare a loss of more than $1 billion in the fiscal year through March, with a large chunk of that cash down to the TV market.

Stringer did admit, despite his claims of a new platform being ready to launch, that "it will take a long time to transition to a new form of television" - although that comment was more than likely aimed in the direction of Cupertino.

PopularIn TV
  1. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
  2. BBC iPlayer broadcasts live sport in 4K HDR ahead of World Cup 2018
  3. Netflix may soon move from small screen to big screen cinema so it can compete for awards
  4. Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
  5. Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis
  1. Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
  2. Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
  3. 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
  4. How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
  5. ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?

Comments