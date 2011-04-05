Sony adds Skype to Blu-ray player, alongside new 2.1 home cinema systems

Sony is continuing its push to make the Blu-ray player do everything else besides playing a Blu-ray disc, with the company announcing that its latest flagship Blu-ray offering - the BDP-S780 - will also come with Skype built in.

The new feature is yet another add-on to convince consumers that they need a Blu-ray player in the home and adds to the already huge list of “it can also do” features present on previous models from Sony.

Users will be able to plug in any webcam and then talk with friends and colleagues on Skype via their TV and an Internet connection.

Users of the new BDP-S780 will also get a Full HD 3D-ready device with the ability to convert any 2D content to 3D as well as the chance to access BRAVIA Internet Video services that adds YouTube, BBC iPlayer, and Lovefilm into the mix.

If that wasn’t enough to woo you to get a dedicated player, rather than the company’s PlayStation 3 that’s the greatest Blu-ray player in disguise, you’ll also be able to control the device with your smartphone to operate your player or surf the web with the Media Remote application.

Not content with launching a new flagship Blu-ray player that replaces the Sony BDP-S570, Sony has also announced two new 2.1 home cinema systems.

The BDV-EF200 and BDV-L600 will be the names of the two new systems that will come with S-Force PRO 3D virtual surround sound, IP Noise Reduction technology and two HDMI ports. There’s an iPod/iPhone dock to allow users to listen to music or watch videos and the new players can be controlled by an iPod touch, iPhone or Android smartphone once you’ve downloaded the accompanying app.

The BDV-L600 can be placed horizontally, vertically or mounted on a wall.

All three devices will come with BRAVIA Internet Video that adds YouTube, BBC iPlayer, and Lovefilm access.

As usual with Sony, it hasn't yet detailed pricing or availability of the new products.

We will keep you posted.