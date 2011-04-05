  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sony TV news

Sony adds Skype to Blu-ray player, alongside new 2.1 home cinema systems

|
1/2  
Sony adds Skype to Blu-ray player, alongside new 2.1 home cinema systems
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level
Philips 55OLED803 takes OLED TV perfection to another level

Sony is continuing its push to make the Blu-ray player do everything else besides playing a Blu-ray disc, with the company announcing that its latest flagship Blu-ray offering - the BDP-S780 - will also come with Skype built in.

The new feature is yet another add-on to convince consumers that they need a Blu-ray player in the home and adds to the already huge list of “it can also do” features present on previous models from Sony.

Users will be able to plug in any webcam and then talk with friends and colleagues on Skype via their TV and an Internet connection.

Users of the new BDP-S780 will also get a Full HD 3D-ready device with the ability to convert any 2D content to 3D as well as the chance to access BRAVIA Internet Video services that adds YouTube, BBC iPlayer, and Lovefilm into the mix.

If that wasn’t enough to woo you to get a dedicated player, rather than the company’s PlayStation 3 that’s the greatest Blu-ray player in disguise, you’ll also be able to control the device with your smartphone to operate your player or surf the web with the Media Remote application.

Not content with launching a new flagship Blu-ray player that replaces the Sony BDP-S570, Sony has also announced two new 2.1 home cinema systems.

The BDV-EF200 and BDV-L600 will be the names of the two new systems that will come with S-Force PRO 3D virtual surround sound, IP Noise Reduction technology and two HDMI ports. There’s an iPod/iPhone dock to allow users to listen to music or watch videos and the new players can be controlled by an iPod touch, iPhone or Android smartphone once you’ve downloaded the accompanying app.

The BDV-L600 can be placed horizontally, vertically or mounted on a wall.

All three devices will come with BRAVIA Internet Video that adds YouTube, BBC iPlayer, and Lovefilm access.

As usual with Sony, it hasn't yet detailed pricing or availability of the new products. 

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
Hisense 75U9A 4K TV review: The brightest big screen ever
Virgin Media launches own 4K TV channel, but it’s not for everyone
What is MicroLED? The TV technology to take on OLED explained
IMAX Enhanced is yet another TV and audio standard to get used to
What is 8K TV, when is it coming and does it really matter?
Loewe brings Freeview Play to its TVs at last
Comments