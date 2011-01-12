  1. Home
Lovefilm lands on Sony SMP-N100 netbox

Lovefilm has announced the latest platform for its movie-streaming service - the Sony Bravia SMP-N100 network media player.

The move, which brings the movie rental service to the netbox arena for the first time, extends Lovefilm's ever growing reach. In 2010 we saw the platform land on Sony Bravia TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema systems, as well as PS3s and selected Samsung devices too.

Lovefilm's chief marketing officer Simon Morris said: "Our aim is to be on as many internet-connected devices as possible giving our members the opportunity to access our offering exactly when and how they want it".

The N100 also allows you to access the Bravia internet apps, such as YouTube, Blip.tv and Daily Motion, as well as VOD services like Demand Five. 

