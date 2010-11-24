Sony Qriocity video on demand hits Bravia devices

It may not be grammatically correct, but Sony's Qriocity video on demand service has officially gone live.

Streaming movies are now available on all 2010 web-enabled Bravia TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema systems.

Video on Demand powered by Qriocity, to give it its long and rather dull full title, is the first Qriocity branded platform to be launched, with audio, games and eBook streaming all planned for the future.

We was kinda hoping that the PS3 would be seeing some of the Qriocity video love, but it looks as if we're gonna have to wait (at least we've got Lovefilm in the meantime).

Qriocity has a fair share of the top Hollywood studios signed up for the platform (deep breath....Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Lionsgate, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Starz Digital Media, The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal International Television Distribution, and Warner Bros. Digital Distribution....and exhale) and there are both SD and HD options.

VOD powered by Qriocity can be found under the Qriocity icon on your Bravia machine's cross media bar. You have up to 14 days to start watching a movie you select, and you'll get 48 hours to watch the film as many times as you want in that period.

Rental prices for SD films start from £2.49, with new releases costing from £3.49. You can add a pound for HD content.