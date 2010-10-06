Sony's Google TV controller gets prime-time TV slot

We thought that we would have to wait until 12 October to see what goodies Sony has got lined up for its Google TV offerings, but, rather unexpectedly, we were treated to a first glimpse of a controller when it was shown off on ABC's Nightline - a prime time news show in the States.

What was shown was a white device that basically looks like one of those aeroplane TV systems wedged onto a Palm organiser from the 90s. What we're trying to say is, it's a tad bulky.

But, when you consider that this controller is potentially doing the job of three devices - a mouse, a TV remote control and a keyboard - then maybe the size is pretty compact.

It has two circular D-pads, presumably for channel surfing and menu and web navigation, the standard TV remote volume and channel up and down buttons, as well as PVR based buttons, like pause and rewind. Below all this is a full QWERTY keyboard.

Google TV excitement is now at fever point (well, it is at Pocket-lint towers at least), with launches expected very soon indeed from Logitech and a full run-down of its devices from Sony on 12 October as well.

If you're in any doubt as to what Google TV is all about, then make sure you check out our comprehensive guide to the service.