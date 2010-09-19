  iPlayer comes to Sony Bravia televisions

Sony has added the BBC iPlayer to it's Bravia Internet Video service the company has confirmed.

The news means customers can access the on-demand service directly through their television set without the need to have a set top box or PlayStation 3.



"The service will give users the option to watch their favourite television programmes from the last seven days, at a time that suits them from the comfort of their living room," says Sony.

With the television connected to the internet, the service is easily accessed via a link on the Xross-media bar.

“We are delighted to be able to offer BRAVIA customers this added entertainment functionality giving users the ability to watch and manage their favourite programmes at the click of a button," says Christian Brown, senior category marketing manager. "We are really excited to be partnering with the BBC to bring it’s fantastic service to the 2010 BRAVIA television range."

The BBC iPlayer is available via BRAVIA Internet Video service on all models that have Freeview HD built-in (EX403 and above).

BBC iPlayer is also available on the full 2010 range of Sony Blu-ray players and Home Cinema Systems, via BRAVIA Internet Video.