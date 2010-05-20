  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sony TV news

Sony: Google TV out by Christmas

|
  Sony: Google TV out by Christmas

Sony has announced, as part of its partnership deal with Google, that it will have its first internet TV out in time for Christmas in the US.

According to the company, Sony will be the world’s first TV to incorporate the "Google TV" platform later this year.

Through an easy-to-use interface, consumers will be able to search and access content from their TVs and across the Internet - a rich internet experience on consumers’ TVs says the company.

“Sony Internet TV” is scheduled to first launch in the US the autumn of 2010 with the lineup featuring both a standalone TV model and set top box-type unit incorporating a Blu-ray disc drive.

“The combination of Sony’s industry-leading product design, engineering and development expertise with the flexibility and growth potential of Google’s innovative, open-source Android platform will provide consumers with a world of new and exciting Internet user experiences. Through this alliance, Sony will deliver new levels of connectivity and Internet integration across our range of assets and product categories”, said Howard Stringer, chairman, president and CEO, Sony Corporation.

So chuffed by the new OS announced by Google, Sony has even gone as far as to say that the two companies are also exploring extending the alliance in connection with Sony’s wide range of entertainment assets, to establish new forms of cloud-based user experiences.

Could that Sony tablet we've heard rumours about be running Google TV, Chrome OS or Android?

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  2. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  3. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  4. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  5. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  1. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  2. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  3. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
  4. Barack and Michelle Obama land a multi-year Netflix production deal
  5. Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?
Comments