  Sony offering TV trade-in scheme

Sony has redoubled its efforts to try and recycle more of its electronic equipment, drawing further attention to a scheme it launched in August 2009 that offers money off new gadgets if you trade your old ones in.

You can trade in any old equipment - digital cameras, television sets, home theatre systems, anything - in exchange for £50 off a Blu-ray player or up to £150 off a Bravia Network television set. The deal will end on 11 July, which is the night of the World Cup final. "We understand that consumers will undoubtedly want to upgrade their kit as they gear up for the World Cup this summer", said Sony UK director Andy Benson.

However, Greenpeace voiced disquiet at the move, saying that the scheme "looks more like a marketing initiative rather than a recycling effort". Iza Kruszewska, Greenpeace's International toxics campaigner (what a great job title), told TechEye: "In Europe we already have the WEE Directive, which is a piece of legislation for recycling. I'd understand if this was an initiative in Africa where this legislation doesn't exist but it looks that this is a marketing exercise for the company".

Marketing exercise or not, it's still £150 off a new telly. Just don't feel too green about it.