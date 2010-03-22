  1. Home
LOVEFiLM goes live on BRAVIA Internet Video enabled devices

Sony BRAVIA Internet Video users can now get the LOVEFiLM streaming service on their telly and Blu-ray players at home without having to do anything but decide where to sit.

The service, which has gone live on Monday, will let LOVEFiLM members instantly watch thousands of titles directly through the new Sony BRAVIA Internet Video TVs, Blu-ray players and Blu-ray Home Theatre kits.

Unlimited LOVEFiLM subscribers will be able to select the service as an icon on the Sony menu bar of Sony Internet Video devices, search for titles through categories such as genre or "most watched" and eventually manage their DVD and Blu-ray rental lists through the TV.

TVs with the system include the BRAVIA NX803, BRAVIA EX703, and BRAVIA HX703, while the Blu-ray players include the BDP-S730.

You do of course need a decent broadband connection, sorry but dial-up is probably not going to cut it.

