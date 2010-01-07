  Sony reveals next-gen 3D-ready Blu-ray player

It's not only Sony's tellies that are getting Monolithic on your ass, but their new range of Blu-ray players too.



"The new 2010 Blu-ray Disc Players from Sony will redefine home entertainment in your living room, even before you switch them on", says Sony's PR machine.



The new Monolithic models include the 3D-ready BDP-S770 that, thanks to its Wi-Fi integration will offer easy access to catch-up services (with Five On Demand named for early 2010) as well as access to online vids via BRAVIA Internet Video.



With DLNA and USB connections the player also offers Gracenote metadata and searches via the Entertainment Database Browser and allows use of your iPhone or iPod touch as a BD Remote Control via a free app.



The BDP-S570 appears to offer all that the S770 does, but minus the 3D bit, while the BDP-S370 needs an adaptor to hook up to your Wi-Fi.

Sony is also due to offer entire Blu-ray home entertainment packages in 2010 with the BDV-E370, the BDV-E870, the BDV-E970W and the BDV-F700, with various speaker configurations, announced at CES.



We'll bring you more info on each of the models as they see a retail release in the UK.



