  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sony TV news

Sony reveals next-gen 3D-ready Blu-ray player

|
  Sony reveals next-gen 3D-ready Blu-ray player
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

It's not only Sony's tellies that are getting Monolithic on your ass, but their new range of Blu-ray players too.

"The new 2010 Blu-ray Disc Players from Sony will redefine home entertainment in your living room, even before you switch them on", says Sony's PR machine.

The new Monolithic models include the 3D-ready BDP-S770 that, thanks to its Wi-Fi integration will offer easy access to catch-up services (with Five On Demand named for early 2010) as well as access to online vids via BRAVIA Internet Video.

With DLNA and USB connections the player also offers Gracenote metadata and searches via the Entertainment Database Browser and allows use of your iPhone or iPod touch as a BD Remote Control via a free app.

The BDP-S570 appears to offer all that the S770 does, but minus the 3D bit, while the BDP-S370 needs an adaptor to hook up to your Wi-Fi.

Sony is also due to offer entire Blu-ray home entertainment packages in 2010 with the BDV-E370, the BDV-E870, the BDV-E970W and the BDV-F700, with various speaker configurations, announced at CES.

We'll bring you more info on each of the models as they see a retail release in the UK.

PopularIn TV
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Walmart might launch Netflix-like streaming service later this year
What is DC Universe and which shows and comics will it offer?
Now TV adds third-party Hayu Pass to platform, could it be start of something bigger?
Do VPNs work with Netflix and which is the best virtual private network for Netflix steaming?
Amazon 4K Smart TV on the cards for UK, Freeview HD tuner and Fire TV built in
Comments