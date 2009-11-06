Sony's BDP-S560 and BDP-S760 now available

Sony's BDP-S560 and BDP-S760, which we saw at IFA 2009, and BDP-S360, which we've reviewed, are available now. The Blu-ray players will be showcased on the weekend of 7/8 November in "Manpods" just off Carnaby St in London, where shoppers can take a short break.

The DP-S560 and BDP-S760 have 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity, and are also WPS-enabled for ease of connection. Firmware updates and BD-Live capabilities can then be accessed without having to deal with cables. More importantly, though, they're both DLNA certified, so you can stream content from your home network.

The BDP-S760 is the flagship model and contains an "HD Reality Enhancer". That should smooth image tones and reduce noise, creating a punchier, brighter picture. The BDP-S760 also includes multi-channel headphone surround for generating a 7.1 experience on stereo earphones.

Those two, along with the more budget-oriented BDP-S360, are available now. The BDP-S360 costs £180, the BDP-S560 is £300 and the BDP-S760 is £400.