Sony's press conference will be one of the highlights of IFA 2018. It'll likely be a big brand event, covering many different devices.

We expect some TV and headphone announcements, and if the leaks are anything to go by, an unveiling of a couple of new smartphones, the Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ3 Compact. So, here are the details you need, if you want to check out the action for yourself.

Sony's IFA 2018 press conference will start at 1pm CEST today, 30 August in Berlin. Here are the various local times across the world:

UK: 12pm BST

12pm BST US: 7am EST

7am EST India: 4:30pm IST

4:30pm IST Japan: 8pm JST

8pm JST China: 7pm CST

7pm CST Russia: 2pm MSK

You can watch the video of the Sony press conference right here.

It is also being streamed on Sony's site here.

As we said earlier, potential products include new TVs, maybe even new WH-1000X MK3 headphones and TVs, as well as new Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ3 Compact flagship devices. The star of the show, the Xperia XZ3, is expected to have a 5.7-inch 18:9 display (without notch), Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 19- and 12-megapixel dual-rear camera setup.

It will also have a 13-megapixel selfie camera, USB-C audio, 3,240mAh battery, and should cost around £749.

See Pocket-lint's round-up for more rumours and leaks.

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the event too, so you can catch up with everything that's announced on our Sony hub as soon as it happens. We'll also be reporting from IFA in Berlin for the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled for everything that's happening!