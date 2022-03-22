Does Sonos have plans for a TV streaming app?

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos is seemingly recruiting software engineers to work on a "Home Theater OS" project, leading some to believe it is looking into the possibility of expanding its services onto televisions.

The speaker tech company posted numerous job listings for senior development staff to work on projects for devices including TVs.

Whether this means Sonos plans to release Smart TV apps for the likes of Android TV or other manufacturer operating systems to control its speaker systems, or whether it plans to offer its own streaming service(s) is not yet clear.

However, anonymous sources told Protocol that it has long held ambitions to play a larger role in TV streaming.

Sonos has been active in the home cinema/theater market for many years, with the ability to link its individual speakers and subwoofers into a 5.1 configuration and, in more recent times, has introduced full-fledged soundbars to its lineup, including the Dolby Atmos-supporting Sonos Arc.

Considering the job listings include a "UX Lead — Next Generation Home Theater Experience", with a remit to work across "device surfaces (mobile, television, tablet, and HW remote) to deliver a next generation content delivery experience", it seems it could soon be a presence on your TV too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.