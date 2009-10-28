Sky Player on Xbox 360 goes for second time lucky
Sky and Microsoft will attempt to launch the new Sky Player for Xbox 360 for a second time after the companies had to pull the service on the official launch day on Tuesday.
"The service has been suspended due to an unforeseen technical issue". Sky said in a statement. "Sky Player engineers are hard at work to resolve the problem. We expect to have the full service available on Wednesday".
The breakdown of the service on launch left gamers confused as to what had happened.
"How do i actually pull up sky on my Xbox, i have Sky Player account and an Xbox Gold Account. Confused... :S", said Sam in a comment on Pocket-lint.
"The Sky player system went "Offline" before I had a chance to try it! The current news is that it will be fully back online tomorrow (Wednesday) - so you're not alone, Jamie! Shame - I'm itching to give it a try...", said Doombar.
To access the player you'll need both an active Sky subscription and an Xbox Live Gold subscription. The former costs £15 per month, and the latter is £40 per year, totalling £220 per year. The same channels will be available to you that are available on your existing Sky subscription.
Alternatively, Sky will be selling a bundle pack of a month's Sky Player subscription (with the Sky Sports pack), a media remote, and 3 months of Xbox Live Gold subscription for £30. If you just want to try out the service without committing to a long-term plan, that could be an option.
