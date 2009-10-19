Sky Songs is now live
Sky's "Sky Songs" music subscription service, which we've dissected in detail previously, has now gone live and is available to consumers. It costs £6.49 each month, and that'll get you ad-free unlimited streaming and ten MP3s. There's also an £8 tier that gets you 15 songs.
The catalogue size is 4 millions, and it's managed to license the four major labels and most independents too. Beggars, The Orchard and PIAS are all present and correct. If you want to buy more music than your subscription allows then it starts at 65p and goes up from there.
You can sign up right now at songs.sky.com (which, intriguingly, pictures a Zune under the "Download" header). Similar services are also available from Napster and - of course - Spotify. There's a whole lot more, too, all covered in our Music Services Roundup feature.
