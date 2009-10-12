Sky Songs music service officially announced

Following the news we brought you that the service was coming soon, Sky has officially announced it is to launch its Sky Songs online music streaming and download service in the UK.
4 million tracks are available via unlimited, ad-free online streaming, while DRM-free MP3 files can be downloaded and stored forever, for use on any MP3 compatible device.
There's music from the four major music labels (EMI, Sony, Universal and Warner) plus content from a range of indies including the Beggars Group, The Orchard and PIAS Entertainment Group.
Similar to how Microsoft's Zune Pass system works in the States, as well as the revamped Napster offerings (which is cheaper, but you get less) the Sky Songs service starts at £6.49 a month, which will get users the unlimited streaming and then either a £6.49 album or 10 songs to download and keep.
Paying £7.99 a month will let users download either a £7.99 album or 15 songs as well as the streaming while additional music can be bought on a per-track or per-album basis from 65p and £6.49.
The service will launch on the 19 October at http://songs.sky.com/ and is available to any consumer in the UK with internet access and means to pay.
