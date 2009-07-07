Michael Jackson memorial to be shown in high definition

Michael Jackson's memorial service will be covered in high definition on television and online with a Sky News HD production for the Sky Arts 1 HD channel and Skynews.com.

For those without a Sky HD set-up who want to see the service, the programme will also go out on Sky News and Sky Arts 1 in standard definition.

"Michael Jackson: The Farewell", will be shown from 5.30pm today and Sky says "will capture the build up to the memorial service, where fans and the biggest names in showbiz will gather to say a final farewell to the King of Pop".