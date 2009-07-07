Michael Jackson memorial to be shown in high definition
| 1/2
Michael Jackson's memorial service will be covered in high definition on television and online with a Sky News HD production for the Sky Arts 1 HD channel and Skynews.com.
For those without a Sky HD set-up who want to see the service, the programme will also go out on Sky News and Sky Arts 1 in standard definition.
"Michael Jackson: The Farewell", will be shown from 5.30pm today and Sky says "will capture the build up to the memorial service, where fans and the biggest names in showbiz will gather to say a final farewell to the King of Pop".
PopularIn TV
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
Comments