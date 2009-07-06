Sky auctions hand-painted Jack Rusell Sky+HD boxes
To celebrate the debut of HD cricket, Sky is to offer some unique Sky+HD boxes with hand-painted cricket-themed designs from cricketer-turned-artist Jack Russell.
Five fully-working receivers have been given Ashes makeovers with Russell's oil paintings depicting recent memorable moments in cricket history.
Due to be auctioned to the public, the proceeds will go to the English Schools' Cricket Association through the Bunbury Cricket Club, and the Sky-backed charity Youth Sport Trust.
"I've been asked to paint a fair few quirky objects in my artistic career, but the Sky+HD box is a first!" says Jack Russell.
"I'm really pleased with how the 'mini masterpieces' turned out and hope they raise a lot of money for charity".
