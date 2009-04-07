Sky+ offers "Remote Record" iPhone app

Sky has announced its new Sky+ "Remote Record" app is now available for free from the Apple App Store.

The application lets iPhone users with a Sky+ or Sky+HD set-top box set recordings wherever they are in the world.

The app offers access to Sky's 7-day electronic programme guide to browse listings by time, day or programme name and then set them to record.

"Whether you're stuck at work, in the pub or gym, or have simply forgotten to record something, this free application is perfect for those situations when you hear about a TV show and want to record it there and then", says Sky.

The Sky+ Remote Record app is available for iPhone and iPod touch at www.itunes.com/appstore/.

Sky also offers a text service for other mobile phone owners in the UK and Ireland. By texting in a certain format to a special Sky number, you can remote record that way too. Texts costs 25p and there's more info on how-to on Sky's site.