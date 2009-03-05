  1. Home
Sky Player TV gets more channels

Sky has expanded its online TV offering with the addition of six new live TV channels, including two Sky Movies channels.

The additions are Sky Movies Screen 1 and 2, Nat Geo Wild, Eden, G.O.L.D. and Sky Real Lives.

The channels are now live on the internet-based subscription TV service, open to those without a Sky account.

Existing Sky TV customers can watch the on-demand programmes that fall within their core TV subscription at no extra cost.

The Sky Player TV service is available from £15 a month with a minimum 1-month term and can be accessed from any connected PC or Mac.

"At Sky, viewers come first, whether they watch live or on-demand, via their TV or online", said Griff Parry, Sky's director of on-demand.

"The continued expansion of Sky Player puts choice and control over what and how to watch, firmly in people's hands; whether they're already familiar with Sky TV or just want to watch the content we offer online".

