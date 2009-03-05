Sky has expanded its online TV offering with the addition of six new live TV channels, including two Sky Movies channels.
The additions are Sky Movies Screen 1 and 2, Nat Geo Wild, Eden, G.O.L.D. and Sky Real Lives.
The channels are now live on the internet-based subscription TV service, open to those without a Sky account.
Existing Sky TV customers can watch the on-demand programmes that fall within their core TV subscription at no extra cost.
The Sky Player TV service is available from £15 a month with a minimum 1-month term and can be accessed from any connected PC or Mac.
"At Sky, viewers come first, whether they watch live or on-demand, via their TV or online", said Griff Parry, Sky's director of on-demand.
"The continued expansion of Sky Player puts choice and control over what and how to watch, firmly in people's hands; whether they're already familiar with Sky TV or just want to watch the content we offer online".
Sky Player TV gets more channels
