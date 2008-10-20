  Sky and BBC do iPlayer deal

The BBC and Sky have announced that BBC iPlayer can now be accessed via Sky Player, Sky's online TV service.

The new version of Sky Player includes a series of BBC branded sections, with listings information and links to all TV programmes on the BBC iPlayer service.

Sky Player, which offers users access to live and on-demand content from a range of channel providers, will now also offer access to content from all the BBC TV channels.

Viewers that select a BBC programme to view they will be transferred to the BBC iPlayer site for video playback.

"We are delighted to be able to offer access to BBC TV programmes to Sky Player users", said Anthony Rose, head of the online media at the BBC.

"This deal further underlines our commitment to reaching new audiences by making BBC iPlayer available on as many key platforms as possible."