Sky launches two new HD channels
In what's said to be a first outside the US, Crime & Investigation Network HD and The Biography Channel HD are set to launch into the UK and Ireland on the 5 November on Sky's HD platform.
As dedicated HD channels, both CI HD and BIO HD will offer separate schedules from the standard definition services, with around two-thirds of each channels' programming being in native HD.
"We're extremely pleased to welcome CI HD and BIO HD to Sky+HD", said Hilary Perchard, head of advanced products at Sky.
"Since launching Sky+HD the service has continued to go from strength to strength and remains the most successful HD service anywhere in Europe."
The Crime & Investigation Network HD promises "real crime, real people, real drama" while the Biography Channel HD offers "real stories about real people and their real lives". Ideal candidates for high-def imagery, then.
