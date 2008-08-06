  Sky rehauls three key channels

When you switch on Sky 1 after 31 August, you may be in for a surprise.

Sky has announced its biggest ever brand refresh since it launched its three basic-tier channels.

When the autumn schedule launches at the end of this month, viewers will get to see the new Sky 1, Sky 2 and Sky 3.

For the autumn schedules, Sky 1 has brought back Futurama after a 5-year break, while The Simpsons enters its 20th season.

Sky 1 has also secured the exclusive TV rights to Caprica, the much-anticipated prequel to Battlestar Galactica.

And Cilla Black is returning to TV for dating show Loveland, a new 10-part series scheduled for broadcast on Sky 1 next year.

But the channels will also look different with new creative concepts for each of the channels' idents and logos.

The new designs are based on "elements" - "solids" for Sky 1, "liquids" for Sky 2 and "particles" for Sky 3.

"For the first time, our new dynamic idents feature Sky 1 talent embedded within our channel creative."

"This puts our standout content right at the heart of our brand. Nothing defines our channels more than our fantastic content, so it made complete sense to be led by the shows and stars that our viewers connect with", Richard Woolfe, controller of Sky 1, 2 and 3, told Media Week.