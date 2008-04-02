MTV teams up with Sky to launch limited edition set-top box

Those cool kids at MTV have teamed up with Sky to launch a limited-edition multiroom box.

The bespoke box boasts a new design based on a human X-ray

with MTV at its heart - ahhh.

The multiroom box allows MTV fans to watch their favourite shows from American reality imports including The Hills, Flava of Love and The Real World, through to golden oldies including UK Cribs from their own bedroom.

The boxes will be priced £49 each and are only available through the dedicated Sky website from today.

Heather Jones, director of television, MTV Networks UK and Ireland said: "This specially-designed multiroom box is an iconic must-have for MTV fans and as such, we're expecting the very limited stock to be snapped up".

In April, an on-air competition will see one MTV viewer win one of the boxes and full Sky service as part of a complete bedroom makeover.

Sky Multiroom is available for a monthly subscription of £10 and gives households the opportunity to watch Sky in a second room.