Sky expands Anytime with major studio movie downloads

Sky has announced it is to increase the range of movies available for customers to download after reaching agreements with Paramount and Warner Bros.

These deals mean that Sky Anytime on PC will be the first online download service to offer the latest movies from all six major movie studios.

The expanded line-up of movies on Sky Anytime on PC follows news earlier this month that the service was getting a revamp, and would be available to non-Sky subscribers too.

Sky Anytime on PC already offers movies from 20th Century Fox, Universal, Sony, and Disney, and since its launch in January 2006 customers have downloaded over 2 million films.

