  BSkyB to back first worldwide professional video gaming league

With gaming as an ever growing and integral part of world entertainment, BSkyB is to get in with a world first - a professional video gaming league to be shown on Sky One and Sky Two.

The joint venture between BSkyB, Star TV and Direct TV, offers gamers the chance to become paid professionals and earn cash prize money through a series of online competitions, live qualifying events, a UK Championship, and an international World Championship final in California in November, 2007.

The UK online qualifying rounds are now open and gamers can register by visiting the links below. Successful gamers will be invited to take part in a live qualifier event in Birmingham in August, prior to the UK Championship in London in September.

The UK Championship event will whittle down gamers to form two teams that will represent London and Birmingham which will eventually go on to fly the country’s colours at the world finals in the States.

Mike Darcey, Chief Operating Officer, BSkyB, said, "We know that many of our customers enjoy gaming so our involvement with the CGS is a natural fit with our entertainment business, and in particular our multi-platform Sky Games service. We look forward to bringing the excitement of the CGS into the homes of our customers, while also expanding our own gaming services".