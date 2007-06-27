  1. Home
Tiscali TV customers to get basic Sky channels


Tiscali has announced a deal with BSkyB that will add the full set of Sky basic channels - including Sky One, Sky Two, Sky Three, Sky Arts, Sky Travel, Sky News and Sky Sports News - to its channel line up.

The deal, signed today, will see the channels become
available to Tiscali TV customers over the summer.

These channels are in addition to the Sky Movies and Sky Sports channels that are already available on the Tiscali TV platform.

Sky's entertainment channels (Sky One, Sky Two and Sky Three) on the Tiscali TV platform will give customers access to 24, The Simpsons, Lost and the recently-acquired Prison Break, as well as original productions Brainiac, Ross Kemp on Gangs and the award-winning adaptation of Terry Pratchett's Hogfather.

Tiscali subscribers will also be able to watch a range of arts programming from Sky Arts featuring architecture, film, design, drama and literature as well as opera, dance, classical music and jazz.

In addition, Tiscali will offer Sky News and Sky Sports News to customers.

