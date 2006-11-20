  Sky takes Super League XII HD

Sky is continuing its push in the run up to Christmas with its HD service with the announcement that it is Sky Sports service will broadcast the first ever Rugby League in high definition (HD) starting with next season's exclusive live coverage of the engage Super League.

Rugby fans keen to see the game in High Definition on the Award Winning HD service will get to see all Super League XII season games, playoff matches and the Grand Final at Old Trafford in October 2007.

Rugby follows live HD coverage of England's cricket, football, international Rugby Union and The 36th Ryder Cup.