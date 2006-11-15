  Sky to show ALL SIX Star Wars films in HD on New Year's Day

Sky has announced that for HD customers recovering from a hangover on New Year's Day, they will be able to spend the day watching Star Wars movies back to back.
The broadcaster has announced that it is showing all six Star Wars films back to back in HD.
In a UK first, Sky will show all six Star Wars films in high definition (HD) on New Year's Day - 1st January 2007.
Star Wars Episodes IV, V and VI will premiere in HD on the same day.
Viewers can choose from two sequences although with the first starting at 6am you'll have to be a keen fan.
Sequence 1 - Story Order
06.00 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
08.30 - Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones
11.10 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith
13.40 - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
15.50 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
18.05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi
20.30 - Star Wars - Shortened!
Sequence 2 - Film Release Order
13.40 - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
15.50 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
18.05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi
20.30 - Star Wars - Shortened!
21.00 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
23.25 - Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones
01.55 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith
The films will be shown on Sky Movies HD 9, and in standard definition on Sky Movies 9.
