  Sky to show ALL SIX Star Wars films in HD on New Year's Day

Sky has announced that for HD customers recovering from a hangover on New Year's Day, they will be able to spend the day watching Star Wars movies back to back.



In a UK first, Sky will show all six Star Wars films in high definition (HD) on New Year's Day - 1st January 2007.



Star Wars Episodes IV, V and VI will premiere in HD on the same day.



Viewers can choose from two sequences although with the first starting at 6am you'll have to be a keen fan.



Sequence 1 - Story Order



06.00 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace



08.30 - Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones



11.10 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith



13.40 - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope



15.50 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back



18.05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi



20.30 - Star Wars - Shortened!



Sequence 2 - Film Release Order



13.40 - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope



15.50 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back



18.05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi



20.30 - Star Wars - Shortened!



21.00 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace



23.25 - Star Wars: Episode II - Attack Of The Clones



01.55 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith



The films will be shown on Sky Movies HD 9, and in standard definition on Sky Movies 9.