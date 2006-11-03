  Sky boasts almost 100,000 subscribers to Sky HD

Sky has announced that over 96,000 homes in the UK have SKY HD showing that even though it's more expensive, users are adopting quickly to HD quality television.

The home entertainment device that is up for a Fluffy in this year's Pocket-lint Technology Awards saw subscription almost double during the last quarter to 96,000, the fastest ever customer take-up of any additional Sky product, already representing three times the sales levels achieved by Sky+ in its first year.

With 12 high definition channels now available on digital satellite, Sky is promising a bevy of HD footage to woo the crowds even further in the run up to Christmas.

Programming highlights not to be missed include the third series of US hit Lost and Terry Pratchett’s The Hogfather on Sky One HD. Sky Box Office HD will premiere X Men: The Last Stand and The Da Vinci Code, and Sky Movies HD will offer hundreds of HD blockbusters including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe and The Legend of Zoro plus the entire six episodes of Star Wars back to back in HD for the first time on television in the UK.

Sky has also announced that any new or existing Sky customer who spends £169 or over on any TV in Comet, Currys, John Lewis, Sony Centres and Independent Sky Retailers can save £150 on the cost of their Sky HD box when they subscribe to Sky HD.

Customers purchasing selected Sony Bravia LCD HD Ready TVs, can also get up to £150 cash back when they get Sky HD.