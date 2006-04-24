  1. Home
Sky HD and Sony BRAVIA announce HD cashback offer

Sky has announced that it has teamed up with Sony to offer new Sky HD subscribers a cashback offer on its Bravia range of televisions.

From Wednesday 26 April, Sky HD customers will be eligible for £100 cash back on Sony BRAVIA TVs. To be eligible for the cashback, customers need to purchase a Sky HD box and subscribe to Sky HD before the 10th of July and purchase their Sony Bravia TV 26 inch or above between the 26th April and 10th of July.

The cashback incentive is for the new Sony V-Series and S-Series LCD televisions but excludes the company's U-Series sets.

Sky HD costs £299 for the Sky HD box with a Sky HD subscription of £10 a month in addition to their Sky digital subscription.

Channels available on Sky HD at launch in May 2006 will include Sky One HD, Sky Sports HD, two Sky Movies HD screens, Sky Box Office HD, Artsworld HD, Discovery HD and National Geographic HD. Other channels will be confirmed closer to launch.

The Sky HD box will be equipped with 160GB of personal storage space allowing customers to record around 30 hours of HD programmes or 80 hours of standard definition.

