Sky launch reminder feature for satellite users

Sky has launched a new feature aimed at Sky+ users allowing them to automatically set a timer for a programme from the advert.

Users will now be able to add a reminder at the touch of a button while watching a trailer for a movie or show they don't want to miss rather than having to remind themselves via the electronic programme guide.

Following an update to the software, A "set reminder" icon appears on selected promos, by pressing the green button the programme will automatically be added to the planner.

Sky+ customers can then turn the reminder into a recording by highlighting the programme in their Sky+ Planner and pressing the "R" button.

This new feature is free and available to all customers, however the record function will only be available to Sky+ digibox owners.

Sky recently re-organised the planner in the attempt to make it easier to find programme information on the service.

The company also plans to launch a HD service later this year, although a date has yet to be set.

