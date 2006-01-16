Sky launches UK's first news video podcasting service

Sky has announced the launch of the UK's first ever news video podcasting service.

Viewers can download Sky News video directly to their iPod or multimedia player to get the clips of the latest news on the move.

Rather than opt for an audio only deliver, the company has opted to use its news service to create the video.

The new service - Sky News video podcasting - can be accessed via the Sky News website (

) and has launched with 7 Days, which takes a look at the week's lighter stories.

A library of video clips will soon be available to download, including clips from key interviews on Sunday Live with Adam Boulton.

A weekly audio podcast from Sky News' Political Editor, Adam Boulton, looking at the week ahead is also available on the site.