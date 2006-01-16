  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky launches UK's first news video podcasting service

|
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Sky has announced the launch of the UK's first ever news video podcasting service.

Viewers can download Sky News video directly to their iPod or multimedia player to get the clips of the latest news on the move.

Rather than opt for an audio only deliver, the company has opted to use its news service to create the video.

The new service - Sky News video podcasting - can be accessed via the Sky News website (

www.sky.com/news

) and has launched with 7 Days, which takes a look at the week's lighter stories.

A library of video clips will soon be available to download, including clips from key interviews on Sunday Live with Adam Boulton.

A weekly audio podcast from Sky News' Political Editor, Adam Boulton, looking at the week ahead is also available on the site.

PopularIn TV
  1. Apple may one day offer music, TV and news streaming bundle
  2. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  3. Best movies to look forward to in 2018 and beyond: Here are all the top film trailers
  4. How to watch the World Cup in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  5. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  2. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  3. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  4. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  5. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
Comments