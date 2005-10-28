  Sky gets creative with set top box

Sky has launched its second designer collection of Sky+ set top boxes for customers that can't stand the thought of yet another boring box under their television.

There are a total of four different designs and customers will be able to choose designs by Lulu Guinness; luxury wallpaper designer, Cole & Son; fabric and wallpaper specialists, Osborne & Little; and wallpaper and paint experts, Farrow & Ball.

Rather than opt to sell them in Selfridges like last year, this year's offering will be available exclusively in John Lewis stores nationwide from early November 2005.

Under the hood, the £99 Sky+ boxes are identical to the regular Sky+ offering.