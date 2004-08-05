Sky increases size of Sky+ box
|
Sky has announced that it will be launching a new Sky+ box with more hard drive capacity for those television viewers wanting to record everything. The latest set-top-box will offer 160 hours of storage, four times the amount of the current offering.
The new player, which will be available from October, will also offer new features like being able to make digital recordings of scheduled interactive programmes.
Other features will include more sorting options, easier radio channel recording and the ability to customise picture settings for TVs in a second location.
The new player will cost £399 with a £60 installation fee
PopularIn TV
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments