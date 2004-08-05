  Sky increases size of Sky+ box

Sky has announced that it will be launching a new Sky+ box with more hard drive capacity for those television viewers wanting to record everything. The latest set-top-box will offer 160 hours of storage, four times the amount of the current offering.

The new player, which will be available from October, will also offer new features like being able to make digital recordings of scheduled interactive programmes.

Other features will include more sorting options, easier radio channel recording and the ability to customise picture settings for TVs in a second location.

The new player will cost £399 with a £60 installation fee