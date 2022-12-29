(Pocket-lint) - Sky will launch its own, dedicated kids channel in February 2023.

Replacing Baby TV on the EPG (channel 609), Sky Kids will be home to a number of children's favourite shows, including Sky Kids Originals Dino Club, 123 Number Squad, and My Friend Misty from Fearne Cotton.

It'll also have Trolls: TrollsTopia, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Morph on the channel at launch.

Morph, in particular, sees the return of the much-loved plasticine figure who started his life in the 1970s on BBC show Take Hart. His latest adventures will see him and sidekick Chas continue to wreak havoc on an artist's desk.

Sky Kids will be ad-free and run 24-hours a day seven days a week. It'll be available in time for the first half-term break of the year.

Baby TV will continue, but move to channel 626.

Sky also plays host to more than 10,000 episodes of kids' content to view on demand, from the likes of Nick Jnr, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Sky Kids will be available to all subscribers of the Sky Kids package on Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, and Now.

You can find out how to get Sky Kids on the official Sky website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.