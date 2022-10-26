Lionsgate+ arrives on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q

(Pocket-lint) - Last month, Starzplay rebranded as Lionsgate+, with the streaming service from Lionsgate arriving as an app on several smart TVs and devices, such as Fire TV. Now it's also available across Sky's platforms.

The Lionsgate+ app can be found on Sky Glass and Sky Stream now, with a Sky Q version to come to UK and Ireland customers "later this week". It'll also be available on Sky Q and Sky Glass in Italy, and Sky Q in Germany "later this year".

The app gives access to the streaming service, including its TV series, like Pennyworth, Doom Patrol, Gaslit and Outlander, plus a whole host of archive movies, such as American Psycho and the timely Halloween saga.

A subscription to Lionsgate+ costs £5.99 per month in the UK, €4.99 per month in Ireland. That's regardless of the platform you subscribe through.

You need to sign up through the Lionsgate+ website (you can't through the app itself) but there's a 30-day trial period for new members.

The same subscription also works on other platforms, including Android, iPhone, iPad, and PCs (Mac and Chromebooks included). You can also download shows onto mobile devices to watch offline.

Writing by Rik Henderson.