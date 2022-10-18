Sky Stream now available in the UK as standalone service

(Pocket-lint) - Ever since Sky launched more than three decades ago (as British Sky Broadcasting) customers have asked for a way to get the full service without needing a satellite dish. Millions of UK residents cannot or will not install one.

Streaming service Now has offered a stop-gap for many years, and Sky Glass arrived in 2021 to fulfill the criteria for many, but not without their own caveats. You have to commit to replacing your TV and sound system for the latter, for starters.

Now though we have a full solution - nigh-on the entire Sky TV experience as a standalone, internet-connected product without needing a dish. Sky Stream is available in the UK at last and on either an 18-month or 30-day rolling contract, so could suit many different types of viewers and pockets.

It comprises a small Sky Stream puck device that you plug into your TV via HDMI and a voice remote. You connect it to the internet through Wi-Fi or Ethernet and away you go.

The entire experience is identical to Sky Glass except you use your own TV and sound setup, including support for 4K HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, and the standard package includes a Netflix Basic subscription as well as Sky's entertainment channels. Britain's terrestrial channels are available as part of the monthly fee too, such as the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

An 18-month contract costs £26 per month with a £20 initial setup fee, while the 30-day rolling plan starts at £29 per month with a £39.95 setup fee. The latter can be cancelled at any time.

Other Sky services and channels can be added, including Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport, plus UHD & Dolby Atmos. And, other streaming services can be subscribed to through the Sky Stream puck itself, such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

You can find out more about Sky Stream service in our handy guide: What is Sky Stream, how much does it cost and how can I get it?

Writing by Rik Henderson.