(Pocket-lint) - Sky has announced the release date of its standalone Sky Stream Puck and has dropped the "Puck" from its name in the process.

Sky Stream will be available in the UK from 18 October 2022.

It essentially offers the same connected TV experience as Sky Glass but on your own telly. You just need to plug the Sky Stream device into an available HDMI port.

Like other streaming boxes or dongles, it doesn't require installation, so you can easily set it up yourself. There's just a one-off setup fee from Sky of £39.95 (or £20 if you take out an 18-month contract).

A Sky Stream subscription starts at £26 per month on an 18-month contract, or £29 per month on a 31-day rolling plan.

That includes the Sky Ultimate TV package and Netflix Basic, while other channels can be added as paid-for packs. For example, you can add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport, 4K and Dolby Atmos at an additional monthly fee.

Other streaming services are available through Sky Stream too, including Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

As with Sky Glass, additional Sky Stream devices can be added within the home for viewing on multiple screens.

The Sky Stream device will be available from Sky's online store and retail outlets.

Writing by Rik Henderson.