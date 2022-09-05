(Pocket-lint) - Sky and Viacom CBS will launch their joint venture streaming service in many European countries on 20 September 2022.

SkyShowtime will be powered by the Peacock tech platform and combine content from the likes of Universal, DreamWorks, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky, and Peacock itself.

That will include blockbuster movies, such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The service will launch first in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. It will then expand into the Netherlands later this year.

Other Central and Eastern European countries will get SkyShowtime from early 2023, with Spain, Portugal and Andorra seemingly next on the list.

There will be "new premium scripted series" made for SkyShowtime and, in Nordic regions, it will completely replace Paramount+.

Pricing for SkyShowtime will set at €6.99 per month.

"We’re excited for our customers to have exclusive access to the latest series and movie premieres from our iconic and world-renowned studios," said the CEO of SkyShowtime, Monty Sarhan.

"We look forward to sharing further details about launch dates for our other markets and bringing SkyShowtime to even more people across Europe."

The streaming platform is not expected to launch in the UK or other regions already supported by Sky's paid TV services.

Writing by Rik Henderson.