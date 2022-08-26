(Pocket-lint) - It might be obvious to anyone who's watched the first episode, but the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has proved a huge hit.

Viewing figures and scores on television rating sites have been very positive and now we have confirmation that it has been renewed for a second season.

Based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood and set almost 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen makes her bid for the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon centres on a potentially bloody civil war between ancestors.

It stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, and Matt Smith as his brother and dangerous rival Damon.

The first episode started with some shocking scenes and it promises to get even more bloody and bold as season 1 progresses. Season 2 will undoubtedly be similarly gripping.

"House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values," said the managing director of content at Sky, Zai Bennett. "We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and Now."

The show is made by HBO in the US and available on HBO Max there. Sky Atlantic broadcasts it in the UK, with Sky also offering the show on demand on its Sky Q, Sky Glass and Now services.

Writing by Rik Henderson.