(Pocket-lint) - Sky has announced the upcoming release of This England - not to be confused with the film This is England. Instead, This England was formerley known as This Sceptred Isle and it's a Sky Original drama that covers Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Government in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is everything you need to know about This England, including how to watch it, when it will be released and what it will cover.

21 September

This England will be released on 21 September in the UK. It has been co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom.

There is currently no word on when, or if, it will be released outside of the UK, though we will update this feature when we know more.

This England is a Sky Original. It will therefore likely come as no surprise that you'll need a Sky subscription in order to watch it. The drama will be released on Sky Atlantic, and you will also be able to watch it on Now with an Entertainment subscription. All episodes will be released at once.

This England focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Government during the first wave of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

According to Sky: "This England will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.

"The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.

"It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country."

A few of the cast members for This England have been revealed, some of them thanks to Deadline. You can find a list below of some of those who will appear in the drama and who they will play.

Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds

Simon Paisley Day as Dominic Cummings

Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock

There will be six episodes in the This England factual drama.

It is not currently known how long these episodes will be, though we would expect them to be an hour with adverts and therefore 45 minutes if you are watching On Demand and able to skip through.

Sky has released a couple of teasers for This England, with the latest arriving on 18 August. You can watch both below.

We aren't going to lie, the resemblance between Kenneth Branagh and Boris Johnson is uncanny.

Here is the first teaser too:

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.