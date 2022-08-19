(Pocket-lint) - Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, will premiere this weekend on HBO in the US and Sky in the UK, but HBO has given us one final teaser ahead of the show's launch.

The company dropped a one-minute trailer titled 'Fire Will Reign' and it begins with the voice of Viserys Targaryen saying: "The road ahead is uncertain, but the end is clear".

-

He continues, "we are better defended" and responds to "against whom" with "whomever may dare to challenge us." His final words in the trailer are: "The threat of war looms." The trailer then concludes with the words "Fire will Reign" and there is a lot of fire. You can watch the entire teaser at the top of this page.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R Martin's 'Fire and Blood' and it tells the story of the House Targaryen. It's set 200 years before the events that made up the Game of Thrones series.

Like Game of Thrones though, one episode will drop weekly on HBO and Sky following the premiere. There are 10 episodes in total, with the final episode expected to drop on 23 October.

We've got an entire feature telling you everything you need to know about House of the Dragon, which you can find here, and we also have a feature telling you what Game of Thrones episodes are worth watching ahead of the premiere of the new series, and what to read too. You can find that here.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO at 9PM ET/PT on 21 August 2022. That will see its UK debut hit Sky at 2AM on 22 August 2022.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.