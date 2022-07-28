(Pocket-lint) - Sky has pushed an update to its Sky Glass TVs that add several new features and the ability to access Sky Box Office pay-per-view content.

Your Sky Glass will receive the over-the-air update automatically. It adds the following new features:

With the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua to be shown on Sky Sports Box Office on 20 August, Sky Glass customers can now buy-in the pay-per-view bout and other Box Office content in the future.

Voice search now works for YouTube content. Netflix and, naturally, Sky's own content is already searchable by voice, now the millions of videos on YouTube can be found by simply asking Sky Glass for it.

Commands such as "Hello Sky, Pocket-lint on YouTube" will open the app and automatically show the search results, including our own videos and channel.

You can also use the remote's voice search button without having to say "Hello Sky" if you want.

You no longer have to enter your password separately for the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds apps. Once you log into one, you'll be signed into the other automatically.

You can now delete shows from the Playlist with just one click. Tap the "+" button on anything you don't want.

There are nine new channels on Sky Glass now: Colors HD, Colors Rishtey, Colors Gujrati, Bloomberg​, NBC News Now, GB News, TalkTV, Zee TV, and Zee Cinema. More are still to come.

The new update is rolling out to Sky Glass TVs now. You don't have to do anything, it will update automatically.

Writing by Rik Henderson.