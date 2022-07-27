Sky Glass to be available in Ireland from August

(Pocket-lint) - Sky will make available its Sky Glass all-in-one TV system to Irish customers next month.

Having already firmly established the internet-connected television in the UK, it will release Sky Glass in Ireland on 25 August 2022.

"Following its hugely successful launch in the UK, we are thrilled to announce that Ireland will be the second market to launch Sky Glass," said Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley.

"The launch of Sky Glass here marks a significant milestone in Sky’s 25-year history in Ireland."

Sky Mobile also recently launched in the country, so the addition of the brand's own TV to the market represents a further step to increase its presence in Eire.

Sky Glass delivers all of the broadcaster's services over an internet connection rather than satellite dish. It is a complete entertainment solution in one device, with a 4K HDR screen and Dolby Atmos sound system built into the frame. That includes upfiring speakers and a subwoofer.

Customers can add different TV packages to their subscription, plus streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The TV comes in three sizes - small (43-inch), medium (55-inch), and 65 (65-inch) - and is available in different colours - ocean blue, ceramic white, racing green, dusky pink, or anthracite black. A detachable faceplate for the front speaker unit can customise it further.

Voice control is built into the remote and the TV itself.

As in the UK, customers in Ireland can pay monthly for Sky Glass. It starts at €15 per month for the 43-inch model.

Writing by Rik Henderson.