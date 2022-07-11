(Pocket-lint) - Many Tory MPs and cabinet ministers (current and former) have thrown their hats into the ring in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and, therefore, the UK's Prime Minister.

The process to replace Boris Johnson as leader and PM has started and could take until early October. There will likely be several rounds of voting to wheedle down the candidates, then the last two will go head-to-head with all Tory Party members voting on the final choice.

In the meantime, we expect plenty of talking and debate, with Sky announcing that it will kick off proceedings with a live TV debate.

Here's how to watch it and who will take part.

The first live TV debate in the build up to find the next Conservative leader will take place in the evening of Monday 18 July 2022.

The Tory Party leadership debate will take place at the Sky News studios in West London and will therefore be shown on Sky News. It will be hosted by Kate Burley and feature questions from a virtual studio audience.

You will be able to watch it on Sky News via Sky Q, Sky Glass, Virgin Media, BT TV, and anywhere that is capable of receiving the free-to-air Freeview channel. So, basically, on any TV.

Alternatively, you can stream it via the Sky Go or Sky News apps on mobile devices and smart TVs, or live online via the Sky News website.

Here is the current list of candidates in the race to become the next Tory Party leader and UK Prime Minister.

Kemi Badenoch - Former Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities - MP for Saffron Walden

- Former Minister of State for Local Government, Faith and Communities - MP for Saffron Walden Suella Braverman - Attorney General - MP for Fareham

- Attorney General - MP for Fareham Jeremy Hunt - MP for South West Surrey

- MP for South West Surrey Sajid Javid - Former Health Secretary - MP for Bromsgrove

- Former Health Secretary - MP for Bromsgrove Penny Mordaunt - Minister of State - MP for Portsmouth North

- Minister of State - MP for Portsmouth North Grant Schapps - Transport Secretary - MP for Welwyn Hatfield

- Transport Secretary - MP for Welwyn Hatfield Rishi Sunak - Former Chancellor of the Exchequer - MP for Richmond (Yorks)

- Former Chancellor of the Exchequer - MP for Richmond (Yorks) Liz Truss - Foreign Secretary - MP for South West Norfolk

- Foreign Secretary - MP for South West Norfolk Tom Tugendhat - MP for Tonbridge and Malling

- MP for Tonbridge and Malling Nadhim Zahawi - Chancellor of the Exchequer - MP for Stratford-on-Avon

To be eligible to be the next Party leader and, therefore, Prime Minister, each candiate must have the official support of at least eight sitting MPs.

The contest asks all Party MPs to then vote on their favourite candidate by balot and anyone receiving fewer than 18 votes will be eliminated.

A second round balot will then eliminate anyone receiving less than 36 votes. This will continue until only two candidates are left,

When there are only two remaining candidates, the vote is opened to all Conservative Party members. This is done through a postal vote and will result in a winner.

Writing by Rik Henderson.