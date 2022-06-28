The new series of Succession is coming soon, here's what we know so far about Succession season 4.

Succession is returning. Season 4 is coming soon and we'll finally find out what's next for the Roy children. Last we saw, they were hoodwinked out of their Waystar RoyCo stock after attempting a coup.

But when will it air, is there a trailer, and what else can we expect from the latest season of one of the hottest shows around?

Here's what we know so far about Succession season 4.

Season 4 premieres March 26 2023

HBO and Sky have confirmed that Succession will be arriving on March 26 2023 for viewers in the US and March 27 for UK viewers.

Episodes release weekly at 9 pm EST / 2 am GMT.

Succession was renewed for a fourth season late last year, and production began in June 2022.

How and where to watch Succession series 4

US home: HBO Max

UK home: Sky Atlantic

Succession is an HBO original and is on HBO Max in the US. A subscription to HBO Max costs $14.99 a month without ads (or $9.99 a month with ads).

As HBO Max isn't available in territories outside the US, deals have been struck with local broadcasters. For example, Succession is on Sky in the UK - as with other HBO exclusive content.

You'll need a subscription to Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, BT TV or Virgin Media that covers access to Sky Atlantic to watch the show. Alternatively, you can also pay for Now Entertainment membership and stream the show across multiple devices.

How many episodes are in Succession season 4?

It has been confirmed that there will be 10 episodes in Succession season 4 - just as with seasons 1 and 2.

Season 3 is the only one to differ, having been truncated to nine episodes due to filming under pandemic guidelines.

What is expected to happen in Succession season 4?

HBO has released an official, brief synopsis of Succession season 4: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer," it reveals.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Is there a trailer for Succession season 4?

A new trailer was released on January 26 2023, you can watch that below:

Previously, we were given a brief teaser trailer which was released online in October 2022. Check that out below:

How and where to catch up on previous seasons of Succession?

There are a number of ways to catch up with the first three seasons of Succession.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available on demand to HBO Max subscribers in the US, Sky and Now subscribers in the UK.

Alternatively, all three seasons can be purchased online through numerous digital video services, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play TV & Movies. You can buy individual episodes or entire seasons.

Also, if you'd prefer to own a physical disc, Succession season 1 is available on Blu-ray. However, Seasons 2 and 3 never made it to BD disc release, although you can get all three bundled in a single DVD pack.

Will there be a season 5 of Succession?

It is too early to say whether a fifth season of Succession is planned. It hadn't been confirmed at the time of writing.

Star Brian Cox told The Times newspaper in September 2022 that he is also in the dark: "“I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” he explained.

“Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions’; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”